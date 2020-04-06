Sara Ali Khan shares a tip for everyone to beat boredom during lockdown

Actress Sara Ali Khan has tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What's more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption. "Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantime' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Apr 6, 2020 at 1:59am PDT Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Much needed motivation." Another one commented: "Beautiful and amazing."On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and in "Atrangi Re".

Credits :IANS

