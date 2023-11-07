Sara Ali Khan shares 'uncomfortable’ image of her belly fat; expresses pride in fitness journey

Sara Ali Khan, a dedicated fitness enthusiast, frequently offers glimpses of her workout routines on social media, and she remains committed to her fitness regimen even during vacations. In a recent post, she shared her fitness journey, courageously revealing an image of her belly fat. Sara disclosed that she successfully got back on track within two weeks, expressing a sense of pride in her achievement.

Sara Ali Khan shares then and now photos of her fitness journey

On Monday, November 6, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram Stories, sharing an image showcasing her vulnerability. Sitting on a yoga mat in her workout attire, she fearlessly flaunted her belly fat. Alongside this, Sara also treated her followers to glimpses of her recent stunning appearances at a fashion event and a Diwali party.

In the caption, she opened up about feeling “uncomfortable” posting the top image but expressed genuine pride in her accomplishment of getting back in shape within a mere two weeks. Sara acknowledged that grappling with weight issues has been a personal struggle, but she is now on the right track. She said, “Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt.” Encouraging her followers, Sara affirmed, "Fitness is a journey, so just keep going."

Have a look!

Sara recently graced designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in a breathtaking silver and pink lehenga, radiating sheer elegance. The event played host to a myriad of Bollywood celebrities, with Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, and more adding to the glitz and glamor of the evening.

ALSO READ: Inside Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash ft. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya and more