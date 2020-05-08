Sara Ali Khan shells out fitspiration with a throwback video of doing pull ups: Don’t allow yourself to crack

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her workout. With the same, she penned a poem to shell out fitness inspiration for everyone amid lockdown. Check it out.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars are at home and cannot head out to the gyms for workout as they have been shut down. Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is extremely regular at the gym, is surely missing her workouts but has been trying to sweat it out at home amid the lockdown. Often, she shares photos of joining for workout and they end up going viral on social media. However, on Friday, Sara recalled how she used to workout at the gym with a throwback video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a throwback video of herself working out at her gym class and doing pull ups while being there. In the video, the Simmba star can be seen pulling her entire body up and down by holding onto a rod. As she put all her energy in doing pull ups, Sara surely shelled out fitness inspiration for her fans. Seeing her workout and sweat it out like that in the throwback video left everyone in awe of the starkid.

Not just the video, Sara also penned a motivating poem for her fans. She wrote, “Don’t pray for lighter burdens Work for a #stronger back Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied Don’t allow yourself to crack And if you stop or fail or fall Just get right back on track #flashbackfriday.” Many fans loved how the Love Aaj Kal star tried to motivate others to workout amid the lockdown as well.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s throwback workout video:

Meanwhile, a day back, Sara shared a collage of photos on social media to express her many moods. The gorgeous star is making the most of being home with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh. Often, she shares fun photos and videos on social media that go viral. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 with . The film is helmed by David Dhawan and was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. However, it has been postponed for now.

