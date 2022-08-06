Sara Ali Khan shells out fitspiration for the weekend with her boxing session in the US; PHOTOS

For Sara Ali Khan, her workout sessions are of utmost importance and even when she is on vacation, the Atrangi Re star makes it a point to sweat it out. Once again, Sara left her fans motivated as she chose to stick to her workout regimen while touring the US for events. The young star currently is in the US where she'll be attending certain events and meeting her fans. However, amid all of it, Sara didn't forget her fitness routine and was seen sweating it out at a boxing club in the US.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared 2 photos where we could clearly see the star flaunting her lean and toned body in gym wear while she geared up to workout. In one of the photos, Sara was seen gearing up for a boxing session at a boxing club. She is seen sporting a light blue sports bralette with shorts and sneakers in the same. The Atrangi Re actress looked all pumped for her boxing session. In another photo, Sara was seen lifting weights while standing in front of treadmills.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan's workout photos:

Sara recently was in the headlines when she appeared with Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee With Karan season 7. The gorgeous star once again made headlines when she revealed her current crush to be Vijay Deverakonda. Sara and Janhvi's banter over Vijay certainly made headlines and even caught Vijay's attention in another Koffee With Karan episode.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She will now be seen in a rom-com with Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan. On the other hand, she also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan’s latest PIC proves 'the only dam she gives' is Amsterdam; Check