Sara Ali Khan shells out major ‘fitspiration’ as she gears up to sweat it out on her holiday; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan has been holidaying with her best friend in the backwaters of Kerala. The Coolie No 1 star took to Instagram to share two photos as she geared up to workout even while being on a holiday. Check it out.

Over the past few days, Sara Ali Khan has been sharing stunning pictures from her Kerala vacay with her best friend. From enjoying a boat ride on the backwaters to gazing at the sunset with her BFF, Sara has been making the most of her vacay with her buddy. A day back, Sara set social media ablaze with her pool photos. The gorgeous Simmba star left everyone awestruck as she donned a swimsuit and dashed into the pool with her BFF.

But, it seems the fitness freak in Sara is still not on a holiday as she geared up to sweat out the holiday calories while she was holidaying with her friend. Sara took to Instagram to share two photos from her workout session with her best friend. In one of the photos, the Aaj Kal star looked all pumped to sweat it out in a black sports bralette with matching shorts and sneakers. In another picture, Sara can be seen posing with her BFF as they both geared up to workout.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan boomerangs her way with a ‘splash’ in the water; Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts; WATCH)

Sara captioned her photo as, “Fry-Day. Gym Time.” Sara also shared some more pictures from the backwaters in which she could be seen enjoying the serenity of the gorgeous city.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Sara recently was shooting for Coolie No 1 with . In the same, she will be seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role and Varun will step into the shoes of Govinda in the remake. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania and Rajpal Yadav. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and slated to release on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. The film will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More