Sara Ali Khan shines in hot pink suit as she attends J P Dutta’s daughters mehendi function with Amrita Singh

Prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush and due to the pandemic, since all shootings were stalled, Sara returned to Mumbai and since then, she has been quarantining at home. Just a few days before her 25th birthday, Sara Ali Khan, along with and Amrita Singh, headed to Goa for her birthday celebrations, and after a fun-filled weekend in Goa, Sara is back to Mumbai and back to the ‘love of her life’ i.e. work. Since the past few days, Sara is being papped outside a studio as the actress has started shooting and besides shooting, Sara was also snapped at the mehendi ceremony of J P Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta.

Photos of the function have now gone viral on social media and in the photos, we can see Sara looking gorgeous in a hot pink suit while Amrita is seen a multi-coloured one, and they both are all smiles as they pose with the bride Nidhi Dutta and others at the function. For all those who don’t know, Nidhi Dutta is the daughter of veteran filmmaker JP Dutta and she got engaged to Binoy Gandhi.

Besides Sara, Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were also papped at the mehndi function. Earlier, Sara had wished her Instafam on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi while wearing the same hot pink outfit, and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Ganpati Bappa Morya.” On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and reports suggest that the two have allegedly broken up as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Next, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1, and Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and .

