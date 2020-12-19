Sara Ali Khan showers love on her 'favourite person' in their sunrise PHOTOS & it will make you miss your BFF

Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for her film, Atrangi Re. Amid this, she shared a photo with her best friend as they enjoyed a sunrise together and revealed her to be her most favourite person.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the stars who have managed to become a favourite among the youth. Her sense of style and her quirky captions on Instagram always manage to make heads turn. The star always gives everyone a peek into her life via her Instagram handle and as she is shooting for her film too, Sara has been dropping glimpses of the same on it. However, looks like her best friend is with her amid Atrangi Re shoot as the actress gave a glimpse of how she and her BFF welcomed the morning on the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a collage of two photos in which she was seen posing with her best friend named Sara. In the picture, Sara is seen clad in a white tee that had a huge caption written on it as 'Team Girls.' The gorgeous star held onto her BFF as she posed in front of the backdrop of the gorgeous sunrise. In one of the photos, Sara is seen leaning on her friend without a smile and in another, both girls are seen smiling away.

Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "My favourite person. Love you with my whole (heart emoticon)" The cute photos went viral among Sara's fan clubs and it surely gave all a glimpse of her bond with her best friend.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's post:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sara had shared a workout video while she was sweating it out at the gym with her friends on 90s track. She had earlier also shared a video of working out with her Atrangi Re co-star . The shoot of the film was going on in New Delhi. When joined Sara on the sets, the two shared photos with each other and left fans intrigued. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also has Coolie No 1 with that is releasing on Christmas 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

