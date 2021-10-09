Sara Ali Khan shows her love for ethnic wear in a series of gorgeous photos from Udaipur trip

Sara Ali Khan has been on a vacation spree of late and she seems to be enjoying every bit of it. From mountains to lakes, her travel diaries have been a real treat not just for her but for her fans too. In fact, as the Pataudi princess has been quite active on social media and she often treats fans with stunning pics from her vacation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara’s recent Instagram post is breaking the internet as she flaunted her love for ethnic wear.

Sharing three pics in the post, Sara was seen winning hearts with her style sense. In two pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress looked like a real beauty as she wore an all white embroidered suit. She was seen enjoying the lake view in Udaipur and looked like a dream in her suit. In another picture, she was seen lost in deep thoughts while enjoying the sunset and looked stunning in her pink kurti and white salwar with floral print. Sara completed her look with open tresses and jhumkas.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan, has wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re which will also star Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, according to media reports, Sara has also been roped in to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.