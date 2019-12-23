Sara Ali Khan shows us how busy an actor's life can be by sharing two contrasting PICS; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan aptly portrays the busy life of an actor through the medium of two very different pictures which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Check out the pictures.

The stunning beauty Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her utter beauty and wonderful acting performances. Despite being just two movies old, Sara has been able to steal the limelight within a very short span of time. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that she is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Sara also has some interesting projects lined up.

It always excites us whenever our beloved Bollywood celebrities post something on their social media handles after a long period of time. The same has happened with Sara Ali Khan as the Aaj Kal actress has shared few pictures on her Instagram handle a little while back. Sara has shared two completely contrasting pictures here. In one of the pictures, she is seen applying mascara and eye shadow while in the other one she is seen removing her eye makeup after the wrap up of a shooting schedule.

Check out the pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan below:

Well, these two contrasting pictures of Sara are proof that an actor’s life is indeed very busy! On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 in which she will be seen along with . The movie has been directed by David Dhawan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail and others in pivotal roles. Sara will also be seen along with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. It happens to be one of the most – awaited Bollywood movies of 2020.

