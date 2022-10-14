Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill spotted exiting hotel together amid dating rumours in new video, fans REACT

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and most-loved actresses in Bollywood currently. The actress, who made her debut with the 2018 film, Kedarnath opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is yet again hitting the headlines, however, this time for her rumoured relationship with cricketer Shubman Gill. Earlier, the duo was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bastian having dinner together. The picture was shared by several Bollywood fan pages on social media. Yet again, the two were clicked in Delhi.

On Wednesday, there were videos that appeared to show the Coolie No 1 actress and the cricketer, who was dressed in casual attire exiting a hotel in Delhi together. Moreover, the second video showed Sara, dressed in a pink tank top was seen clicking selfies with her fans and then sitting next to Shubman as they boarded the flight together. As soon as the videos got viral, Sara and Shubman's fans were convinced that the duo are dating each other. While one of them asked, “Kya chakar hai,” another fan wrote, “Gill is obsessed with Sara.” A third user said: "OMG they are dating."

Shubman Gill's quirky wish referring to Sara Ali Khan

Recently, on Shubman's birthday, he received an epic birthday wish from his friend Khushpreet Singh Aulakh. Sharing several photos, he wrote a hilarious caption that is grabbing the attention of fans. Shubman’s friend offered him ‘bahut Sara pyaar’ indirectly referring to Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill's previous relationship

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was previously in a relationship with Kartik Aaryan. However, the actors parted ways soon after. The duo also starred together in the 2020 romantic film Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it was the spiritual successor to the 2009 film of the same name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. Whereas, earlier there were reports that Shubman Gill was dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara Ali Khan work front

On the work front, Sara will be seen next opposite Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled film by Laxman Utekar and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan meets co-star Vicky Kaushal on the flight; Says ‘Missed you and your lovely height’