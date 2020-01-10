Sara Ali Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she doles out major workout goals in THIS video; Check it out

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan

Post her exotic New Year vacay with brother and mom Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is back to the bay, and the first place where Sara was papped post her vacay was the gym. That’s right! Every day, Sara Ali Khan is papped outside the gym and she always waves and poses for the paparazzi before heading to her car. Often when Sara is approached by fans for selfies, she never disappoints them and always gets photos clicked.

Now today, this Kedarnath actress gave us a sneak peek from her Pilates session as she shared a video on social media wherein she is seen doing some kick-ass workout with her trainer. In the video, Sara can be seen wearing a crop top and mini shorts and alongside the video, Sara wrote, “Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live. @namratapurohit thank you for teaching me how to love my body, feed my soul and calm my nerves. #balance #positivevibes #loveyourself…” From stretching, squats, to other exercises, Sara’s video will surely make you want to hit the gym.

A few days back, Sara took to her Instagram to share a hilarious throwback video wherein she turns tourist guide in New York. In the video, Sara is enjoying a ride on an electrical carriage with her friend Ipsita Sen. Sara captioned, “Namaste Darshako with Sara” In the video, the actress addresses all her fans in “Shuddh Hindi”! Also, Sara has been sharing bikini clad photos from her vacations and fans have been going gags over the photos. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite , and next, she will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Credits :Instagram

