Sara Ali Khan dipping her feet in the ice cold river in the hills will inspire wanderlust in you; WATCH

It seems that actress Sara Ali Khan has been bitten by the travel bug as she's now on yet another escapade in the hills. This time, it seems the actress is back in the gorgeous valley of Kashmir as she recently shared photos of camping by the side of Sheshnag Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. And now, on Monday, Sara has shared yet another gorgeous glimpse of the snow-capped mountainous valley whilst enjoying by the side of a river that is flowing by.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a video while sinking her feet in the water in the river as she soaked in the sunshine. She is seen sitting on the rocks by the side of the river while making the most of the gorgeous views of the hills and the river. Sara is seen clad in a white tee with black jeans. Her hair was left open and she added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her look of the day. As she was caught in the frame, Sara smiled as she enjoyed every bit of the experience.

Take a look: (See Video HERE)

Previously, Sara shared a couple of photos while enjoying a bonfire with her friends by the side of the river. She even gave her fans a glimpse of her camping experience in her previous series of photos. The Simmba actress recently had returned from a Maldives vacay with her mum Amrita Singh. She is now holidaying in Kashmir.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film will reportedly feature Sara in a double role. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by Bhushan Kumar. The release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read|WATCH: Sara Ali Khan revisits old memories as she introduces her squad in a heartwarming video