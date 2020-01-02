Sara Ali Khan sits behind while mommy Amrita Singh rides a jet ski like a pro; Watch video

In the video, Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are having a great mother-daughter time with each other while riding a jet ski.

Sara Ali Khan has been having the best time of her life with her family. The actress is in the Maldives and has been mesmerizing us with some stunning photos and videos from her vacay on her social media account. From posing in a bikini at the pool to enjoying with brother , Sara has grabbed headlines with her stunning photos. The Kedarnath actress was also seen gorging on floating breakfast as she enjoys the cool breeze and stunning view of the Maldivian blues.

And just a few hours back, Sara Ali Khan has shared a video with her mommy Amrita Singh. In the video, we can see Amrita is riding the jet ski like a pro while her daughter Sara is sitting behind her. The two look stunning in a bikini and are enjoying a great time. Sharing the video, Sara wrote, "Mother daughter time." A few days back, Sara and Ibrahim enjoyed the view as they welcomed 2020 by diving into the pool. Today, Sara's fans were gifted with Sara and 's look from Coolie No 1.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video with Amrita Singh here:

On the work front, Sara was recently snapped at a dubbing studio with Kartik Aaryan as they geared up for their upcoming film, Aaj Kal. Starring Sara, Kartik and Randeep Hooda, Aaj Kal is a sequel to Love Aaj Kal which starred and . Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

