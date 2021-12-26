Sara Ali Khan sizzles in a floral bikini & her pic will make you want to take a beach vacay with friends RN

Sara Ali Khan and her travel diaries are quite popular on social media. The actress often shares a post of her travelling to different cities and countries and her pictures often grab a lot of attention from the fans and they love it. Also, not to forget Sara and her stunning looks too become the talk of the town. Today yet again the Atrangi Re actress shared a picture of her with her BFF in a floral bikini and we bet this picture will want to take a beach vacay right now.

In the picture, we can see Sara Ali Khan posing with two of her friends. It seems like a throwback picture where Sara can be seen slaying in a floral blue bikini as she poses standing in the middle of her two friends. We have to admit that the Kedarnath actress looks stunning in the picture and is giving major travel goals. Sharing this picture Sara expressed that she is missing both her friends too much.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Atrangi Re which is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Fans and critics have praised her performance a lot and the film is being loved by all. This film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, she would be seen in a lot of exciting projects and one of them is going to be opposite Vicky Kaushal.

