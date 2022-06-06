Sara Ali Khan slays in all-blue track-suit, gets snapped at the airport; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of this generation. She enjoys a massive fan following and within a few years in the industry itself, she has managed to create a place for herself here and pave a way straight into the hearts of the people. It is always a good day for the paps when they spot her in the city and today was one such day when Sara was spotted arriving back in town from Abu Dhabi. The Atrangi Re actress wore an all-blue tracksuit and looked comfy yet stylish in her airport look.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a blue coloured short jacket that she paired with blue coloured tracks. This all-blue tracksuit looked super stylish and was perfect for the airport. The actress left her hair open, covered her face with a black face mask and wore black sunglasses as she walked out of the airport. She completed her look with white sports shoes and held a handbag on one side.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

