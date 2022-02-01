Sara Ali Khan slays in athleisure, Parineeti Chopra opts for a sporty look as they are spotted in town; PICS

Sara Ali Khan loves working out as much as she loves travelling. Just a few days back the actress was enjoying the snow in Kashmir as she was having a gala time there with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. Her social media post was filled with pictures from her trip. But it looks like Sara is back to her fitness game after the trip. She was spotted in her gym wear as she headed for her pilates session. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra too looked radiant in casual attire as she was spotted in the city too.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a black coloured t-back with ‘pilates girl’ written on it over her purple shorts. She has left her hair open, wore a black coloured mask to cover her face and hung a neon pink coloured tote bag on one shoulder. In fact, she also held a coffee mug in her hand as she posed for the paps and waved at them. Parineeti Chopra on the other hand was spotted in a white crop top with ‘New York’ written on it. She paired it with light blue coloured shorts and pink framed sunglasses. Even Pari waved at the paps and posed for them.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Sara has recently wrapped shooting for her next flick with Vicky Kaushal. The shooting for the film was mainly done in Indore and Sara kept treating her fans with behind the photos pictures from the set on Instagram. The Laxman Utekar’s next is yet to be titled.

Parineeti Chopra on the other hand is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Hunarbaaz with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. She also has Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai.

