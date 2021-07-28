Sara Ali Khan slays in stylish black frill skirt, unleashes poetic avatar to elucidate ‘Dil Me Sukoon Ho’

On Wednesday evening, Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan left her Instagram family in awe by dropping a slew of sultry pictures from her recent photoshoot. Donning a black bralette, the actor paired it with a matching frill skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. The monochromatic photo series sees Sara striking a slew of different poses as the camera captures her. The Atrangi Re star has a thing for minimalism and her recent Instagram post is a testimony to it.

With minimalistic accessories, Sara left her sleek hair open as she flaunted her gorgeous skin in front of the camera. In one photo, the Simmba actor can be seen glaring away from the camera, another picture sees her flaunting the stunning ruffled skirt from the back. While sharing the post, Sara Ali Khan coupled her stunning photographs with a poetic caption about love and peace. She articulated, “Kash Kabhi Yu Ho Na Hasrate Na Junun Ho Tera Khyaal Ho Aur Tu Ho Dil Me Bas Sukoon Ho”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post here:



In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside . The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars and Dhanush in the lead roles. Speaking of her co-stars, the South heartthrob Dhanush is celebrating his birthday today. On the special occasion, Sara posted a picture of her posing with the Raanjhanaa actor on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest Birthday. Wishing you all the love, luck, positivity, peace, snickers, paneer soda, books, and Carnatic music."

