Sara Ali Khan soaks in 'Jannat' vibes in 'Qaafirana' mode amid her Ladakh vacay; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Ladakh with Radhika Madan and the ladies are having a lot of fun together. In fact, the Pataudi princess, who is quite active on social media, has also been on a photo sharing spree and has been treating fans with beautiful pics and videos from nature’s paradise. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has once again taken the social media by a storm as she shared yet another pic from her vacation.

Calling the place as Jannat, Sara was seen soaking in the positive vibes of the nature. The Love Aaj Kal actress looked adorable in her multi-coloured warm bathrobe. She had completed her look with a cute pink and grey coloured beanie. In the pic, Sara was seen enjoying a warm drink as she enjoyed the touch of nature. Besides one can also see the bandage on her nose and looks like her nose injury is still healing. Interestingly, Sara had chosen the track Qaafirana from her debut movie Kedarnath for this pic and it is winning hearts.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan has some interesting movies in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Besides, she has also been reportedly roped in for Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The movie will mark her first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

