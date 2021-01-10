Sara Ali Khan soaks in a stunning sunset together with her 'teletubby' friend while on holiday

Sara Ali Khan seems to be holidaying in a cold but pleasant weather kind of location as she was seen snapped wearing a grey sweatshirt with black joggers.

Sara Ali Khan has been combining work and pleasure as she was shooting recently for Atrangi Re with . She then headed for a holiday and seems to be soaking in the sights from her undisclosed holiday location. After sharing a photo with younger brother , Sara shared a photo with her close friend and writer Jehan Handa. Taking to Instagram, Sara also penned her famous shayari as the caption as she shared the picture.Â

In the photo, Sara and Jehan can be seen flashign their wide smiles for the camera with a stunning sunset in the background. The actress called herself 'chubby' as she captioned it, "Sara might be chubby But @jehanhanda is a teletubby," along with multiple different emojis.Â

The actress seems to be holidaying in a cold but pleasant weather kind of location as she was seen snapped wearing a grey sweatshirt with black joggers. Her friend can adorably be seen wearing a pink jacket with a hoodie and orange trackpants. Check out Sara's latest photos below:Â

Sara Ali Khan made it to the box office as well as the theatres in 2020. While her film with Kartik Aaryan released last February, her film opposite Coolie No 1 released just last month on the OTT platform. The film was widely criticised by film critics and the audience at large.Â

The actress will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

