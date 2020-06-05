Sara Ali Khan sobs as she enacts a scene with Ibrahim and proves she’s absolutely filmy; Watch throwback video

Sara Ali Khan is among the popular stars among the Gen-Y. The gorgeous star is a total goofball and a throwback video of her enacting a scene with Ibrahim Ali Khan is going viral for all the right reasons.

Among the stars of Gen-Y, the actor who has managed to become popular with just 3 films is Sara Ali Khan. The gorgeous and talented star has proved her mettle with great performances in Kedarnath and Simmba and is always the talk of the town. Not just this, Sara is a style icon for many young girls and her chic looks always leave fans in awe of her. Sara also loves sharing goofy photos with her brother and recently, she shared a hilarious video from her childhood days that is bound to leave you in laughing.

In the throwback video, Sara is seen as a teenager with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her mom, Amrita Singh takes over the camera and starts filming the brother-sister shenanigans. Both Sara and Ibrahim pretend to do a hilarious death scene in the video. Sara is seen crying inconsolably as she pretends to be heartbroken over her injured brother. Ibrahim too joins his sister and pretends to sob uncontrollably. Mom Amrita Singh is seen giving instructions to them as the shoot a funny scene.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting aspirations: It’s a dream right now, making it a reality is on him

Sara can be seen sporting casual Pajamas with t-shirt and spectacles while Ibrahim is seen clad in a pair of shirts and Tee. The sibling duo went onto pretend and enact the scene in a funny way and it is bound to leave you in splits. Sara shared the video as a part of her Namaste Darshako series and it is surely a treat to watch. The video proves that Sara is completely filmy at heart.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s throwback video with Ibrahim as they act a scene out:

Meanwhile, a day back, Sara shared a cute childhood photo in pigtails and won the internet with her sweet smile. Amid the lockdown, Sara is spending her time at home and is ensuring that she makes the most of it by being with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with . The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It will be released on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

