Sara Ali Khan on social media trolling: 'My mental peace doesn’t depend on what people say'

Sara Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved star kids of the industry. Even in her interviews and candid conversations, she never shies away from pouring her heart out. As Sara Ali Khan is basking in the success of her latest release ‘Atrangi Re’, the actress is also aware that some feel her performance in the movie is over the top. The ‘Coolie No 1’ actress, in an interview with Hindustan Times, has shared how she takes social trolling and criticism.

When we talk about social media, Sara has always kept it ‘real’ and even after keeping it that way, the actress has been subjected to trolling. However, Sara asserts she knows how not to let it affect her. She shares, “If I’m being trolled for my work, it affects me, because I’m making films for the audiences. So if they’re not liking it, it’s a problem. But, if I’m being trolled for saying what I am being or being who I am, then I don’t really care. My mental peace doesn’t depend on what people say.”

Sara shares that one should learn and aspire for appreciation but there’s a difference between appreciation and validation. The actress who is currently shooting in Indore for Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, said, “In the confusion of the two is where most people get lost and I think I understand that difference.”

Sara, whose film Love Aaj Kal bombed at the box office, even dished on how she takes criticism in her stride. She said, “Ever since I was a child, I’ve really enjoyed criticism. Of course, I enjoy appreciation also, but I’ve realised early in my life that more than the happiness that successes give you, the learnings that failures give you teach you far more in life.” The actress has also shared that she understands the importance of keep learning and growing.

The star said that if somebody says, “Oh you were too unnecessarily loud here’, it’s my job to make sure that the next time I’ve to take a loud pitch, I should be convinced and be able to convince you about it.” Sara said that she doesn’t take criticism badly at all. She shared that she reads reviews and reflect on them, and she always tries to make sure that people can appreciate her work in the future, “if they haven’t right now.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan takes a ride back to Maldives via Instagram vs reality post and it will make you feel relatable