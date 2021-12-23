Sara Ali Khan is a soothing vision in white as she shares PICS from her temple visit

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood when it comes to the current generation of B’Town celebs. The actress is only a few films old in the film industry with her debut film Kedarnath releasing in 2018. However, Sara has successfully managed to stay in the limelight consistently, be with her performances, or her fun and goofy personality on social media. Speaking of which, tonight, the actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of herself from her recent visit to a temple.

A few hours back, Sara took to the photo-blogging site and posted a few photos of herself. In the pictures, Sara can be seen looking absolutely pretty in a white chikankari salwar-suit set. Sara kept her look simple, without any makeup. The actress also had her dupatta covering her head, as she was inside a temple. Sara adorned a matching white shawl and black muffler to keep her from the December cold. Moreover, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wore a mouth mask, as per the Covid-10 safety guidelines. One can clearly get a glimpse of a temple in the backdrop of her pictures.

Sharing these photographs, Sara captioned the post, with the words, “Jai Mahakal”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Sara was last seen in the comedy film, Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. A few weeks back it was reported by Etimes that Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be collaborating in Laxman Utekar's rom-com. The film's one schedule has reportedly been shot and now, Vicky will be in Indore for the shoot of the next.

