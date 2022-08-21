Sara Ali Khan is spending her Sunday kickboxing in the gym and it will leave you inspired; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood from the current generation. Fans love her and she very well knows that. Be it going gaga over her fashion game or her fitness regime, Sara knows how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram handle. Well, we all know how much she loves to stay fit and never misses a chance to work out. Today too the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video from her gym practising kick-boxing.

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan dressed in red shorts and a black sports bra. She has completed her look with multi-coloured shoes. She is with her trainer and practising kickboxing. We can see her kicking on the pads that her trainer wore in his hands. She can be seen kicking non-stop and with full effort. We bet, this will surely get all her fans motivated to hit the gym right away.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan walked the ramp for Falguni, Shane Peacock at FDCI India Couture Week 2022. The actress was also seen donning a blue embellished lehenga from the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

