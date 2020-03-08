Sara Ali Khan spills the beans on childhood days with Amrita Singh and it’s as UNFILTERED as it can be; WATCH

Do you want to know how Sara Ali Khan was with her mother Amrita Singh in her childhood? Well, then, Don’t miss out on her unfiltered and candid conversation.

Among the current popular divas in Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan is a true-blue millennial at heart. The Simmba star may come across as candid and articulate at the same time, but Sara has had a mischievous and entertaining childhood as all of us. From playing pranks in school to getting scolded by her mom Amrita Singh for her cute antics, Sara has done it all. Don’t believe us? Well, after seeing this, you surely won’t have any reason to doubt that Sara is as unfiltered as a star can be.

Recently, in a candid chat on the first episode of Zee Café’s Starry Nights GEN Y, Sara got talking about her 90s childhood. The gorgeous actor shared some stories on screwing up like all of us millennials and getting reprimanded by her doting mom Amrita. The young star of films like Simmba and Love Aaj Kal 2, even revealed some cool pranks that we’re sure every Gen Y kid can relate to and say ‘Oh, we did that too.’

There’s more! Sara even spoke as candidly as possible about her adulation for Kareena Kapoor Khan and that is a part that most of her fans are unaware of. Being the stylish and bold star that she is, Sara had a quirky take on airport looks. We sure bet that’s going to make you laugh out loud. Among other things, Sara often gets prodded about her contemporaries Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. During the fun chat on Starry Nights GEN Y, the Simmba star expressed what she feels about them too. Never before have we seen Sara open up as much as she did on the fun episode and we sure can’t wait to watch all of it. So tune into the episode of Starry Nights GEN Y and witness the candid and unfiltered Sara Ali Khan.

