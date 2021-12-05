Sara Ali Khan spills the beans on whether she would star in a film with mom Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most prominent Bollywood mother-daughter duos. Thus, it is only fair that the audience wishes to see the duo on-screen. Though the pair have worked together on a commercial in the past, we are yet to see them on the big screen together. While Amrita Singh rose to fame with her films in the 80’s such as Betaab and Mard, Sara is one of the most sought-after actresses today in Bollywood and has already worked in four blockbuster movies. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project, ‘Atrangi Re’

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicles, Sara was asked if she would star with Amrita in any future film. To everyone’s surprise, her answer was, “I don’t think she likes to work with me.” To explain further, she said because Amrita was her mom, even if there was even a hair on her face while the shot was on, Amrita might say ‘Cut’ and try to put her hair straight. She added that she has this visual of her mother wanting to make her look the best, as she was her daughter. I don’t think I want to put her in such a situation,” she said.

Moreover, Sara also revealed what her mom’s ideology of working is. She explained that her mother feels that one needs to give 100% to their work, only then they would be able to get anything back. “She goes to work excited and comes back doubly excited. As soon as she returns home, she says, ‘I had a lot of fun and did such good work,’” she said. Moreover, she also proudly expressed that her mom was an actor before she became a mother. “She is still a fiery actor,” she concluded.

Also Read: PICS: Sara Ali Khan makes Janhvi Kapoor jealous; Visits Gurudwara in Delhi with mom Amrita Singh