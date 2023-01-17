Sara Ali Khan starts prep for Metro…Inn Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur; Here’s what we know

Sara Ali Khan is one of the best actresses of Bollywood from the current generation. Her choice of films has proved her versatility over the years. The actress has been enjoying a busy shoot schedule as she is working on different films one after the other. Recently Sara was in London to shoot for Tiger Shroff 's 'Mission Eagle' and after that, she has now returned to Mumbai and kickstarted prep for her upcoming film 'Metro...Inn Dino' directed by Anurag Basu. The film will also see Aditya Roy Kapur opposite her.

A source close to the development revealed, “After wrapping up almost 3 films in 2023 and starting another shooting schedule of 'Mission Eagle' in December, Sara has now kickstarted her prep for 'Metro...Inn Dino' which is an Anurag Basu directorial. Since it's a new genre for Sara, the actress is diving herself into preps making sure she is well prepared before the shoot.' Sara is also wrapping up patches and shoots of 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. She enjoyed a busy 2022 with multiple shoot schedules, while now she is looking at an even busy 2023 with almost 2 film releases.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the best actresses of her generation and has proven it time and again with her raw and relatable characteristics the masses have showered their love on actresses multiple times which no other actress can do. Currently, she is enjoying the busiest of schedules that any other actress of her generation has, and it's really exemplary to see that.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Sara had shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the first time in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. She had recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled next with Vicky Kaushal. The movie marks Sara’s first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor ad she has been all praises for him. Talking to ETimes, she said, “He's such a talented guy and he's so easygoing that working with him is a lot of fun”. Besides, Sara has also collaborated with Vikrant Massey for the first time for Gaslight.