Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose with dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘It’s in the jeans’-PIC

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The actress had been promoting the film tirelessly in numerous cities in India, leaving no stone unturned to ensure her film reaches a larger audience. The film performed well in its first two weeks at the box office. Just a few days ago, the team of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke got together for a success bash in Mumbai. Now, looks like Sara spent some quality time with her father Saif Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She dropped a stunning picture with them on Instagram, along with a clever caption that has our attention!

Sara Ali Khan drops a picture with her father Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

On Saturday evening, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to post a picture that showed her posing with her father Saif Ali Khan on one side, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on the other. She is seen wearing a yellow crop shirt with tie detailing at front, paired with a pair of high-waist blue denim jeans. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is seen in a printed navy blue t-shirt with ripped denim jeans, and brown leather shoes. He is seen wearing black sunglasses, flashing a huge smile, and holding a mug in his hand. Meanwhile, Ibrahim is seen in a breezy white kurta paired with baggy light-blue denim jeans, and he is also seen with a cup of coffee in one hand.

Sara Ali Khan, known for witty wordplay, wrote in her caption, "It’s in the jeans," along with a jeans emoji, and a blue heart and evil eye emoji. Check out the post below!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak, which also stars Karisma Kapoor. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline, in which she plays the role of an Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film will release on OTT this year.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Adipurush, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Jr NTR's upcoming project with director Koratala Siva, titled Devara.

