Sara Ali Khan strikes a perfect pose with her ‘sahara’ Sara as they celebrate Christmas together; See Post

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently, working on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Dhanush, was seen enjoying Christmas to the fullest in her way.

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked about star kids in tinselville courtesy her impressive journey in Bollywood so far. The actress had made her debut with 2018 released Kedarnath and has been a part of several interesting movies so far. Besides, the Pataudi princess has also been an avid social media user and each of her Instagram posts has been a treat to the fans. In fact, Sara also makes sure to keep her massive fan following updated about her life be it about movies, vacation, workout or even spending time with her friends.

And while the world has been taken over with the Christmas fever, Sara also made sure to give a glimpse of her celebrations. The Love Aaj Kal actress shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she was seen posing with her BFF Sara. In the picture, Sara was seen dressed in a mustard coloured Wonder Woman sweatshirt paired with black jeggings and white sneakers and the ladies were sitting beside their beautifully decorated Christmas tree and some presents. The diva captioned the image as, “Sara ki Sara hai Sara ka Sahara. Love you always.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Christmas celebrations with her BFF:

Earlier, Sara had shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations on the sets of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re wherein she was seen getting goofy with her co-star Dhanush. This isn’t all. She was also seen enjoying the festive vibe with the ace filmmaker on the sets.

