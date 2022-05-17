Sara Ali Khan strikes a touristy pose in all-black attire as she ‘finally’ reaches London; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is a travel junkie and there is no denying this fact. She is one of those actresses who love to travel to different locations every time when she is not busy with her hectic schedule. The Simmba actress was recently in Kashmir enjoying her travel time and now it looks like Sara has travelled to London. She posted the first picture from London and appears to be super happy about being there.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan shared her picture in all black attire as she strikes a touristy pose on the streets of London. She can be seen wearing a black track pant that she paired with a black hoodie. The actress completed her look with white sneakers. Sara tied her hair in a single ponytail, wore her spectacles and also hung her brown sling bag on one side. We can see a beautiful structure behind her and sharing this picture she wrote, ‘finally’ with three heart emojis.

Check out the image:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

As for Sara, this will be her third signing in recent months as she came onboard Laxman Utekar's next sometime ago. She will be seen in the film with Vicky Kaushal and the duo have already started shooting for the same. Meanwhile, another project that is demanding Sara's attention is Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. Just last month, Vikrant and Sara were in Gujarat where they kick-started the film's shoot.

