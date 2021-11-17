Sara Ali Khan in a stunning bodycon dress has us singing ‘Rang De Tu Mohe Gerua’; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old, but she has managed to carve her own space in the film industry and among fans’ hearts. Apart from her acts on the silver screen, Sara also keeps fans entertained and engaged in the virtual world of social media. From breathtaking photoshoots to candid pictures and goody videos with friends and family, Sara has done it all on her social media space. Speaking of photoshoots, every once in a while, the Kedarnath actress gives fans a glimpse of her top-notch fashion game – just like today.

A few moments back, Sara took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of pictures where she looked nothing short of a diva. In the pictures, the actress could be seen clad in an orange knitted bodycon dress. The halter-neck and cold-shoulder sleeves with feather detailing add touches of glam to the already pretty dress. The actress opted for a minimal makeup look while she styled her hair in waves. Sara kept the look extremely minimal with no accessorizing, while she let the dress do all the talking. Sara looked extremely stunning as she struck poses in front of the camera.

Take a look:

On the work front, Sara was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. She has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in the pipeline. Apart from Sara, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara also had The Immortal Ashwatthama opposite Vicky Kaushal but the film has been put on the backburner for the time being.

