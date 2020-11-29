Sara Ali Khan stuns in ethnic white as she delights her fans with latest photos; Check It Out

Looking regal in white, Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she posed for the camera for her Sunday photos. Check it out below.

Sara Ali Khan was seen earlier this year in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 which failed to bring back the magic of the original on the big screen. Starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Sara's performance also did not impress critics or the audiences. However, her fans and netizens are now excited to see the actress in Coolie No 1 opposite . The film's trailer dropped on Saturday and since then the masala entertainer has been making noise on social media.

On Sunday, Sara took to Instagram to share a new set of photos that seems to have impressed her millions of fans thoroughly. Looking regal in white, Sara looked stunning as she posed for the camera. In the photos, Sara ca be seen wearing a pure white ethnic outfit, white and silver mojris and silver bangles. With delicate lacework, Sara amped up her look with silver earrings.

Sharing the photos, Sara gave her a shayari a miss and captioned it, "My expression as I wait for you to watch the trailer of Coolie No 1: @harjeetsphotography."

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's latest Instagram post:

The actress has quite a few films lined up and was recently seen working out with her Atrangi Re co-star and South superstar Dhanush. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared videos in which she can be seen working out with Dhanush in the gym. Sara captioned the video as, “Training With Thalaiva. Go Go Go.”

