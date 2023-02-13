Sara Ali Khan stuns in neon beach wear, flaunts her toned body and much more in Australia photo dump

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. It is never a dull moment on her Instagram handle. The actress makes sure to share each and every update on her social media and treat her fans with her pictures. Well, the gen Z star is currently in Australia with her team and can be seen having a gala time there. Today she shared a couple of pictures on her social media from her Australia visit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Sara Ali Khan stuns in pictures from Australia

In the first picture, we can see Sara Ali Khan making a goofy face with a funny gesture from her fingers as she looks cute in a green army print short dress as she hangs a black and white sling bag with white framed spectacles. She completes her look with white shoes. In the next picture, she looks hot in a neon green bralette which she paired with neon green shorts. She can be seen posing on the beach wearing a white cap. In the next picture, she can be seen wearing Pink shorts paired with a white crop top in front of the Opera House. Followed by some more fun pictures which also has her wearing a traditional outfit. Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan get chatty in Udaipur Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan grabbed all the limelight. Amid their breakup rumours, the paparazzi managed to capture Sara and Kartik in Udaipur. The rumoured ex-flames were seen interacting with each other. In the pictures, Sara and Kartik are seen busy enjoying their conversation. Their fans were over the top after the pictures surfaced on social media while a section of people called it a 'publicity stunt'.

