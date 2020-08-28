Sara Ali Khan stuns in a traditional outfit as she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi and shares beautiful PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account and wished her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

When it comes to celebrating festivals, Bollywood celebrities are always at the frontline. Over the weekend many B-Town celebs took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers for Ganesh Chaturthi. While COVID-19 put a stop to large social gatherings and massive pandals that celebs used to visit to get blessings from, various celebs organized celebrations in their respective homes and welcomed Ganpati into their houses. One amongst them is Sara Ali Khan.

The actress most recently took to her Instagram account and uploaded a couple of pictures of herself standing in front of Ganpati Bappa with her hands folded. The actress looked gorgeous in a pink salwar suit. With minimal makeup, she left her hair flow in tresses. Sara Ali Khan captioned her post, “Ganpati Bappa Morya” with a bunch of emoticons.

Here is Rhea Chakraborty's post:

Meanwhile, on a professional front, Sara made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath in 2018. She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal that was released on Valentine's Day this year. The actress will next be seen in Coolie No 1, which is scheduled to be released. She will also be seen in Atrangi Re starring Dhanush and . Meanwhile, on a personal front, the actress has been quite active on social media and keeps her fans and followers up to date with her daily activities. The actress recently resumed shooting for her forthcoming movie, while practicing safety measures.

ALSO READ: PICS: Sara Ali Khan is giving major schoolgirl vibes in red polka dot dress as she resumes shoot post lockdown

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×