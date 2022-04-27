Sara Ali Khan stuns us with her beauty & simplicity in green ethnic attire as she gets clicked; Watch

Sara Ali Khan is certainly a favourite among the paparazzi. The actress is often papped by the shutterbugs in the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, their light-hearted banter always make it to the headlines, while fans go gaga over her pictures. Sara Ali Khan loves her ethnic outfits. The actress is often spotted wearing comfortable yet beautiful traditional as she steps out for some chores in the city. Well, today was no different as the actress was seen donning a green ethnic outfit as the paparazzi clicked her. Take notes on how to rock your causal desi look in the summer.

In the video, Sara can be seen donning a light green, printed salwar suit with a breezy, flowing skirt. Her hair was simply, left open, while she sported a minimal makeup look. The Kedarnath actress got down from her car and walked a few steps forward so the paps could click her. Moreover, she also interacted with the media, who opined that it was a rather warm and sunny day. When walking back, she acknowledged the paparazzi’s request and turned back for a picture.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film where she will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight in the pipeline. Apart from her, the movie will also feature Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

