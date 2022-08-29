Sara Ali Khan stuns in white sharara, Janhvi Kapoor heads to gym as they get snapped in the city; PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan undoubtedly is one of the most loved gen-Z stars of Bollywood currently. Be it her social media game or her fashion game, everything is on point and is loved by fans. We all know that Sara loves wearing Indian attires and never fails to stand out in them. Today too she was spotted in the city glowing in a white sharara. On the other hand, her BFF Janhvi Kapoor, who loves staying fit and always makes sure to hit the gym was spotted in athleisure outside her gym.

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a white coloured short kurta with black polka dots. She paired it with white coloured sharara that had designs at the bottom. She wrapped a dupatta around her neck, tied her hair, and sported a no-makeup look. Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand wore black shorts that she paired with a white tee and left her hair open as she geared up for her gym session.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Sara will be collaborating with him for 2 films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan was last seen featuring in the romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the pivotal roles, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No. 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Mili. She also has the cricket drama M.r & Mrs. Mahi, where she will reunite with Rajkummar Rao after Roohi. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

