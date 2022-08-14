Sara Ali Khan sums up her 7 days in America in a fun-filled VIDEO and it's about food, makeup and more; WATCH

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood currently. The actress made her acting debut on the silver screen in 2018 with her film Kedarnath. With only a few films to her credit until now, Sara has successfully made a space for herself in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Sara is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well, where she treats fans to glimpses of her life every now and then.

Sara, who was in America recently, took to her Instagram story, she shared a sneak peek of her time in a fun-filled video. In it, she gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her fun time as she can be seen getting her makeup done in her vanity van. She also shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos while she got her photoshoot done. The actress, who recently celebrated her birthday on August 14th was also seen cutting her cake. Sara also showed off the surroundings, yummy food, and lots more also featured in the video.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's VIDEO:

On her birthday, Sara received a sweet surprise from fans in New York City as they danced to her songs. Not just that, she was also featured in New York’s famous Times Square too. She also penned a sweet note to herself as she ringed on her birthday and captioned it: "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently confirmed that Sara will be collaborating with him for 2 films. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Apart from this, Sara will star next in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

