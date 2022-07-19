Sara Ali Khan sweats it out in the last workout of London, visits Golden Temple after returning to India; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses’ from the current generation in Bollywood. She never fails to leave all her fans stunned with her pictures and videos on social media. We all know that she loves to travel and always gives a glimpse from her travel diaries on her social media. Well, recently she was in London having a blast there. Now it looks like she has wrapped up her work there and has come back to India, but before she did that, the actress shared a picture of her last workout from London.

Sara Ali Khan shared a collage of three pictures featuring her. The first picture appears to be from the gym. She is wearing a light green coloured sports bra that she paired with funky multi-coloured gym pants and a white shrug. She can be seen sweating too. The next picture is of her posing outside her gym with a coffee cup in her hand and in the third picture she is posing in front of a ride. Her later stories reveal that the actress has landed in Punjab and then comes a picture of her posing outside Golden Temple.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s picture:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

