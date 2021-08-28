Sara Ali Khan swims in a water stream in Ladakh, poses with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal in new PICS

In new photos from Ladakh, Sara Ali Khan along with her girl gang including Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of the hills. Over the past few days, Sara along with her friends Radhika and Jasleen have been sharing photos on social media from their Ladakh trip. Recently, Sara dropped several photos from temples and monasteries in Ladakh while enjoying the calmness in Ladakh. Now, in the new photos, we can see the actress enjoying a swim amid hills.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a video in which she is seen enjoying a dip in a chilly water stream in Ladakh. The gorgeous star could be seen clad in her swimsuit as she took a dip. In other photos shared by Radhika, we can see Sara along with Jasleen posing together. In one of the photos, the trio could be seen holding on to each other while posing amid the mountains in Ladakh. In another beautiful photo, Sara and Radhika could be seen sitting on a rock together.

Yesterday too, Sara dropped several photos from her Ladakh diaries and fans loved every bit of it. It was this week that Sara was snapped with Radhika and Jasleen as they headed out of Mumbai. While many wait for more photos, the current photos are surely being loved by fans of Sara, Radhika and Jasleen.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been shot in several locations in India including Agra, New Delhi and Varanasi. Besides this, the film is being produced by Aanand and Bhushan Kumar. Sara also reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

