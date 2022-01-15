Sara Ali Khan switches on her travel mode as she visits Shiv temple in Ujjain with Amrita Singh; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is a huge travel buff and she is often seen travelling to different corners of the country. The Pataudi princess, who is quite active on social media, is often seen giving a glimpse of her travel diaries to her massive fan following. Needless to say, it is a treat for her fans. And now, keeping up with this trajectory, Sara has once again taken to social media and has shared pics from her Ujjain travel diaries with her mommy Amrita Singh.

In the pics, Sara Ali Khan was switching on her desi girl vibe as she wore a white suit as she visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She was seen posing with mommy Amrita who looked beautiful in her dark blue suit. Interestingly, in one of the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress was seen holding on to her mommy and the mother daughter duo made sure to wear the mask in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Sara had captioned the image as, “Maa aur Mahakal #jaimahakal #jaibholenath”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is currently working on Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. To note, the movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike and they have been shooting for the same in Indore lately. It is reported that this yet to be titled movie is said to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi.

