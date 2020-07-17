Sara Ali Khan switches on her weekend mode as she channelises the reader in her; See pic

Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Simmba, gear up for the weekend as she treats the reader in her.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts to it. The young starlet, who made her debut with 2018 release Kedarnath, has not just been a gorgeous actress and a true blue fashionista but she has also been a social media queen who manages to grab the eyeballs every time she shares a post on Instagram. Needless to say, Sara Ali Khan’s social media activities are a rage among her massive fan following.

While the Simmba actress often shares her happy moments on Instagram, her recent post is all about the weekend vibes and looks like the Pataudi princess has already made her mind about how she is planning to spend her weekend this time. Sara posted a picture of a book, her spectacles, a pencil and a fancy cup. Yes! you get it right. The lady is planning to give some treat to the reader in her this weekend and will be relaxing with a book.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s recent Instagram post which is relatable to every reader:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, after making a grand debut with Kedarnath and then winning hearts with her stint in Simmba, Sara will now be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite . Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie happens to be the remake of 1995 release Coolie No 1 and Varun and Sara will be seen stepping into Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s shoes respectively.

Credits :Instagram

