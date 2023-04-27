Sara Ali Khan tags Aditya Roy Kapur and Anurag Basu as she travels in Mumbai Metro: 'Didn't think I would..'

In January, Sara and Aditya announced the release date of their film. The film will hit theatres on 23rd December 2023. It will mark their first collaboration. The film also features Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sensharma. Earlier, a source revealed that Sara has kickstarted prepping for the film. Since it's a new genre for the actress, she is making sure she is well-prepared before the shoot.

Work front

Apart from Metro In Dino, Sara has an interesting lineup of films. She will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Homi Adajania's Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Sara Ali Khan or Isabelle Kaif, whose monochrome gharara set do you love?