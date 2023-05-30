Sara Ali Khan takes a nap, while Vicky Kaushal says ‘neend hui nahi hai poori’ after enjoying IPL 2023 final

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and the actors have been leaving no stone unturned to promote their film in full swing. They were recently in Ahmedabad for the promotions, and they witnessed Chennai Super King's IPL 2023 win live at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night. The two were seen celebrating CSK’s win in the stands, and their excitement was quite evident. Now, after enjoying the IPL final, Sara and Vicky are headed to Lucknow.

Sara Ali Khan catches up on sleep post IPL final

This morning, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of himself and Sara Ali Khan as they headed to Lucknow for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions. He was seen with his sunglasses on, while Sara Ali Khan was seen taking a nap next to him in the car. Vicky recorded the video, while Sara was seen with her eye mask on as she caught up on her sleep before reaching Lucknow. Sharing the video on his Instagram stories, Vicky wrote, “Neend hui nahi hai poori, aapse milna hai zaroori…Nawaabo ke sheher hain hum aa rahe, Iss Friday movie jo hum laa rahe.”

Meanwhile, last night, Vicky Kaushal shared a video on Instagram in which he and Sara looked ecstatic as Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 final. They were seen in the stands, clapping and celebrating CSK’s win. “Badle tere Mahi, leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar, to kise duniya chahiye. Mahi for the win. Jaadu you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal,” wrote Vicky.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on 2nd June.

