Sara Ali Khan takes a break from shoot with Vicky Kaushal, prays with Amrita Singh at a temple in Indore; PICS

Over the past few weeks, it is Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan who have taken over the headlines owing to their rom-com shoot in Indore. The duo has been shooting for the film in the local locations in Indore and the fans of the two have been sharing photos on social media. On Monday, Sara seemed to have stepped out with her mom Amrita Singh after shooting to visit Ganesh Khajrana Temple in Indore. The star offered prayers at the temple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara chronicled her Indore temple trip in photos. The Atrangi Re actress shared a glimpse of the temple as she prayed to Lord Shiva and Ganesha. Sara is seen clad in a baby pink suit with a matching dupatta. Posing in the temple premises, Sara looked pretty in ethnic wear. The star also clicked a selfie with her mother Amrita Singh in the temple and shared it on social media. Sharing one of the photos, Sara wrote, "Jai Bholenath."

Have a look:

Recently, Sara headed to Ujjain with mum Amrita Singh and shared photos from her visit to Shiva Temple there. The mother-daughter duo often takes a break after shooting and head out to explore the city.

Meanwhile, fans have been excited to see Sara and Vicky together. Reportedly, Sara and Vicky play a married couple in the upcoming rom-com. It will be helmed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan. The film is currently being shot in Indore. A video of Sara and Vicky riding on a bike had also gone viral in the initial days of shooting in Indore.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan switches on her travel mode as she visits Shiv temple in Ujjain with Amrita Singh; PICS