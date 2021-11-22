Sara Ali Khan takes fans inside her makeup room & we cannot get over her multi printed attire; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one actress whose bubbly and fun nature is being loved the most by her fans. The actress is quite active on her social media and never fails to entertain her fans and followers with her pictures and videos. Well, her reels are also loved by many and fans praise her for the unique and funny content that is there on her page. Today, yet again the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse from her makeup room as she might be getting ready for her shoot.

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan seated on a chair. She is capturing herself while her makeup and hair team is busy with their work. Sara’s makeup person is doing her eye makeup and her hairstylist is straightening her hair, while the actress smiles as she captures this process. But, what caught our attention was not this, but her multi printed attire. With whatever little of her attire is visible, her outfit appears to be quite interesting. There is a leopard print and several floral prints on her top.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan last featured in the comedy flick, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. In the recent past, her collaboration with Vicky Kaushal for Laxman Utekar’s next has also made headlines.

