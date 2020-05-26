Sara Ali Khan takes fans on a virtual tour to various states courtesy her 'Bharat State of Mind'

Sara Ali Khan shares a first from her lockdown series video and well, it totally explains her state of mind right now. Check out the video.

The lockdown has witnessed everyone's different side as far as staying home and exploring new things are concerned. Celebrities have all been trying to make the most of this time as we all know this won't come back soon, or ever. None the less, it does get difficult to keep up with all the boredom at home and hence, getting creative with some innovative ideas is the key to being entertained. And so, Sara Ali Khan has found a unique way to not just keep up with her boredom but also treat her fans.

Sara decided to share a compilation video of her time in the various states on India at different points in life. Right from her conversations with the people she met during her journey and it also had a glimpse of her mother Amrita Singh as they toured around in Telangana. Given the fact that we have all been home for a while now, this is nothing short of a treat and something that we all want to do, to travel, soon. None the less, we have to make do with just the virtual tour for now. She wrote, 'Namaste Darshako. Lockdown Edition. Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind.'

You can check out Sara Ali Khan's video here.

Meanwhile, Sara has been keeping her fans entertained with major throwback photos she keeps sharing from time to time while her social media is proof of how much she has also been missing her time pre-lockdown. On the work front, we will soon see the actress co-star in Coolie No. 1. The duo has wrapped up the film's shoot and now, we just have to wait to see it on-screens once all this is over.

