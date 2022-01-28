Sara Ali Khan takes over Kashmir with brother Ibrahim; Here's how they had fun in winter wonderland; PICS

After wrapping up her recent film with Vicky Kaushal in Indore, Sara Ali Khan has now joined her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in the beautiful and snow-capped valley of Kashmir. We know this as the actress just shared new photos from her fun trip in Kashmir with brother Ibrahim and their friends. The Atrangi Re actress seemed to be in the mood for fun after completing a film and well, the pictures from the winter wonderland with her baby bro Ibrahim prove it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared several photos of enjoying in the snow-capped valley of Kashmir. In one of the photos, Sara could be seen posing with her brother Ibrahim on a snow mobile while in another, we saw her posing with friends who joined them on the vacay. In one of the photos, Sara is also seen building a snowman with her friends and it took fans back to their childhood days. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "Home is where the brother is."

Last evening, Sara was also spotted partying with Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar at Manish Malhotra house. Photos from the get together also took over the internet.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sara had shared a special post for Vicky Kaushal and the team of their rom-com that is yet to get a title. The actress had also dropped a still from the film and had expressed her gratitude to everyone who worked on it with her. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

