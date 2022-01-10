Sara Ali Khan takes a ride back to Maldives via Instagram vs reality post and it will make you feel relatable

Actress Sara Ali Khan is among the Gen-Z stars who know how to keep their social media game strong. Sara often treats fans with gorgeous photos from her travel diaries and many love her fun avatars when she's out exploring new destinations. Now, as the nation goes into another lockdown-like situation, Sara began her Monday by remembering her fun Maldives trip with her best friends back in 2021. Not just this, she poked fun at herself by nailing an Instagram Vs Reality post.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared two photos in pretty looks from her Maldives trip. In the first photo, the Atrangi Re actress could be seen stylishly posing in a floral blue and white bikini and looking absolutely gorgeous. Dubbing this as her post for Instagram, Sara wrote, "Monday Morning for Instagram." In the second photo, Sara appeared to be stretching and sleepy. She is seen clad in a black crop top with shorts in the photo. Sharing it, she wrote, "Monday morning in reality."

Have a look:

Seeing Sara's photos, certainly, fans were left amused and many felt relatable to the star. The actress has been in the headlines recently owing to the success of her film Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

She is currently shooting with Vicky Kaushal for a romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. Sara and Vicky's photos and videos from the streets of Indore had taken over the internet a few days back. Fans of the two stars are looking forward to seeing them together on screen.

