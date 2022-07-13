Sara Ali Khan talks about 'constantly evolving'; Says she's the ‘same girl’ who visits temples & wears bikinis

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most adored actresses in the industry. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. She made her acting debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures.

Now, in the latest interview with Elle India, the Love Aaj Kal actress talked about how she is 'constantly evolving.' Sara also said that she often surprises herself in life. "Sara Ali Khan is constantly evolving. The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you because she is still surprising herself," she said.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next on Disney + Hotstar Koffee With Karan season 7 on 14th July alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from this, she was last seen featuring in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Next, she will be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar's next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. It is touted to be a romantic comedy and this movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. The Coolie No 1 actress also has Pawan Kriplani's Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan hilariously reveals calling Vicky Kaushal 'Bicky'; Shares memories from Laxman Utekar’s film