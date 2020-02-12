Sara Ali Khan talks about her character Zoe in Love Aaj Kal, rapport with Kartik Aaryan, Imtiaz Ali & more

Sara Ali Khan has recently opened up about her character Zoe in Love Aaj Kal, co - actor Kartik Aaryan and many other facts in one of her recent interviews. Read on to know more.

Sara Ali Khan can be currently termed one of the busiest actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Despite being just two films old, the stunning beauty has been able to enjoy a massive fan following all over the country who are now rooting for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The actress recently opened up about certain facts related to the movie in an interview with TOI. She also briefed up about her character Zoe in the much – awaited movie.

On being asked about the same, Sara revealed that she shares the same internal chord with Zoe and that career is important for both of them. Citing another similarity, the actress said that her character also lives with her single mother who influences her. Sara further stated that apart from these two similarities, there were only differences among her and Zoe. The actress further lauded Imtiaz Ali and said that she would not have been able to pull off the character without his guidance.

She further said that Imtiaz had cleverly showcased the inner conflict of her character that includes finding a balance between love, life and career. Sara further appreciated Kartik Aaryan as a co – actor and said that he was very helpful. She said that the actor would try to do something different in every take so that people react differently in every scene. The actress called Kartik a humble actor and said that he does not make anyone conscious. Talking about Love Aaj Kal, it has been co – produced by Dinesh Vijan and is all set to hit the theatre screens on February 14, 2020.

