Sara Ali Khan talks about 'making mistakes' in her career: 'I feel that it’s important to fall down...'

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in town. She started off her journey in Bollywood with Kedarnath which was released in 2018. Since then, the actress has managed to impress the audience with her craft. While Sara has proven herself as a talented actor with her work, she has also witnessed a few failures in her career. Sara featured in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and the film was rejected by the audience. Sara, in a recent interview, spoke about her journey and making mistakes in her career.

'I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience'

Recently, Sara spoke to Eastern Eye where she spoke about trying to learn new things in her career. She also talked about the films which didn't do well at the box office. Sara said that as an actor, she learns a lot every day. While speaking about her journey in Bollywood, Sara admitted that she has made some mistakes. She also said that she has done some films which haven't been loved by the audience, but it's her age to make mistakes, and feels that it's important to fall down and get up every time. She added that she has had her own set of setbacks.

Towards the end, Sara said that she has learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey.

Work front

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film ended up receiving a mixed response from the audience. Next, she will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The duo has wrapped up the shooting. Apart from this, Sara is a part of Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The actress recently completed shooting for her upcoming film, Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she will be seen playing a freedom fighter. Sara has also collaborated with Homi Adajania for a film called Murder Mubarak.

